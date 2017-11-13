Texans' Braxton Miller: Lines up in Wildcat
Miller was activated for Week 10 and lined up at quarterback on some Wildcat-style plays during Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Miller was activated for just the third time in the last six games, but was not targeted. The Texans have often talked about using Miller in various roles, but outside of an occasional end-around, we haven't seen much of that versatility. The former Ohio State quarterback was utilized as a change of pace on a few plays, but the Rams were not fooled. As for Miller's primary job as a wideout, he could see a boost in opportunities, depending on how Will Fuller's rib injury shakes out this week.
