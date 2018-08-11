Miller did not practice Saturday due to an undisclosed reason, but is expected to return this coming week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller had a good showing during Thursday's preseason opener, catching all three of his targets for 29 yards and returning one kickoff for 23 yards. The performance was enough to earn rare praise from head coach Bill O'Brien who noted the third-year wideout has made improvements as a receiver, but also mentioned recurring health issues. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy," said O'Brien. Miller is vying to be the primary slot receiver and is off to a good start.