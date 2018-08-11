Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses practice Saturday
Miller did not practice Saturday due to an undisclosed reason, but is expected to return this coming week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller had a good showing during Thursday's preseason opener, catching all three of his targets for 29 yards and returning one kickoff for 23 yards. The performance was enough to earn rare praise from head coach Bill O'Brien who noted the third-year wideout has made improvements as a receiver, but also mentioned recurring health issues. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy," said O'Brien. Miller is vying to be the primary slot receiver and is off to a good start.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Snares all three targets•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Chances improve with Coutee injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Challenged by Coutee selection•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Quiet in Week 17 start•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Will start Sunday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Practices fully Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...