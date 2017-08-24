Miller (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller continues to nurse the sprained ankle that kept him sidelined for the Texans' second preseason game, while his availability for Saturday's tilt against the Saints is certainly in jeopardy. Houston remains thin at receiver with DeAndre Hopkins (hand) and Will Fuller (collarbone) also ailing, so Jaelen Strong, Dres Anderson and Wendall Williams are among the candidates to step up in the meantime.