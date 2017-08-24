Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses practice Thursday
Miller (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller continues to nurse the sprained ankle that kept him sidelined for the Texans' second preseason game, while his availability for Saturday's tilt against the Saints is certainly in jeopardy. Houston remains thin at receiver with DeAndre Hopkins (hand) and Will Fuller (collarbone) also ailing, so Jaelen Strong, Dres Anderson and Wendall Williams are among the candidates to step up in the meantime.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Won't play Saturday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Sits out Friday's practice•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Dinged up Wednesday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Getting a closer look after Fuller injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Improves in second season•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...