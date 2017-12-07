Texans' Braxton Miller: Misses practice Wednesday
Miller (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Miller's concussion is believed to be mild, which suggests that he has a shot to play Sunday against the 49ers. With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on IR, the Texans need to field healthy options to play opposite top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and with that in mind, it's possible that the team could welcome Will Fuller (ribs) back to the mix as soon as this weekend. If Fuller is unable to return, Miller's Week 14 status gains added import.
