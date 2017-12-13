Miller was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion.

Miller sat out last week's game, however, head coach Bill O'Brien characterized the concussion as a minor one. Prior to the concussion, Miller had the best two-game stretch of his career, catching nine balls for 114 yards. If he can get back on the field this week against the Jaguars, he'll slot in at third on the depth chart.

