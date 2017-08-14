Texans' Braxton Miller: Nursing ankle sprain
Miller is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller sustained the injury during last Wednesday's opening preseason game against the Panthers, when he caught three passes for 10 yards. The second-year wideout was able to return to the action after initially suffering the ailment, which isn't expected to hinder him long. Nonetheless, with Will Fuller (collarbone) also sidelined, the Texans recently signed wideouts Bruce Ellington and Germone Hopper to boost their depth in the meantime.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Sits out Friday's practice•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Dinged up Wednesday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Getting a closer look after Fuller injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Improves in second season•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: May stay in slot for 2017•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Free of shoulder injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...