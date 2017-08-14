Miller is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller sustained the injury during last Wednesday's opening preseason game against the Panthers, when he caught three passes for 10 yards. The second-year wideout was able to return to the action after initially suffering the ailment, which isn't expected to hinder him long. Nonetheless, with Will Fuller (collarbone) also sidelined, the Texans recently signed wideouts Bruce Ellington and Germone Hopper to boost their depth in the meantime.