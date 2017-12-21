Texans' Braxton Miller: Practices fully Thursday
Miller (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Miller wasn't able to practice at all last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars, so his full session four days later implies he's progressing nicely through the concussion protocol. The wideout will still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to return to game action, but it's looking likely that he'll get the green light before Monday's showdown with the Steelers arrives. Miller should settle back in as the Texans' No. 3 wideout after the other three receivers behind him on the depth chart -- DeAndrew White, Chris Thompson and Cobi Hamilton -- combined for just one reception on eight targets over the past two weeks while Miller was sidelined.
