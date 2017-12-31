Texans' Braxton Miller: Quiet in Week 17 start
Miller caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 22-13 loss to Indianapolis.
Miller was handed a starting assignment Sunday due to DeAndre Hopkins (calf) being inactive, but was unable to make much of a splash with the opportunity. That could be due to Houston playing with its third-string quarterback, T.J. Yates, but Miller has been disappointing since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. He had a good two-game stretch (nine catches, 114 yards) in Weeks 12 and 13, but an inability to get open consistently has kept him buried on the depth chart. An optimist may view Miller as a deep sleeper in 2018, particularly with the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) and the impact that will have on the Texans' wideouts. However, Miller was inactive for two games started by Watson and when he was active, was given fewer snaps/targets than undrafted free agent Bruce Ellington.
