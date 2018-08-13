Texans' Braxton Miller: Returns to practice Monday
Miller (illness) made his return to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller was sidelined during practice throughout the weekend due to a minor illness accompanied by soreness following a three-catch effort in Thursday's preseason opener against the Chiefs. Miller's return to full health will be key moving forward as he competes for the starting role at slot receiver.
