Texans' Braxton Miller: Scratched for second straight week
Miller is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Miller is a healthy scratch for a second straight week, currently sitting behind DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Bruce Ellington and Chris Thompson on the depth chart. The 2016 third-round pick failed to take advantage of his opportunity when Fuller and Ellington were out with injuries earlier this season.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Inactive Sunday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Falls behind Ellington•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Modest involvement in Week 2 victory•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Targeted once in Week 1 loss•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Not limited by ankle•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Tentative for opener•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...