Texans' Braxton Miller: Sits out Friday's practice
Miller (undisclosed) did not practice Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller suffered the injury during Wednesday's preseason opener. The injury is not considered serious, as head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the injury Thursday, but the team added wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Friday to bolster its receiver depth.
More News
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Dinged up Wednesday•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Getting a closer look after Fuller injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Improves in second season•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: May stay in slot for 2017•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Free of shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Braxton Miller: Placed on IR•
-
