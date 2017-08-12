Play

Miller (undisclosed) did not practice Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller suffered the injury during Wednesday's preseason opener. The injury is not considered serious, as head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the injury Thursday, but the team added wide receiver Bruce Ellington on Friday to bolster its receiver depth.

