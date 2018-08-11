Miller caught three passes for 29 yards in Houston's preseason win over Kansas City on Thursday.

Miller caught all three of his targets, one on all three of Houston's scoring drives. The third-year receiver entered camp needing to fend off a challenge for his roster spot from 2018 fourth-round draft pick Keke Coutee (hamstring). Thursday's game was a good start, and he should get more chances while Coutee is out for another two weeks.

