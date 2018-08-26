Miller started at wide receiver in place of the injured Will Fuller (hamstring) in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Fuller came up lame late in the practice week and was scratched from the game. Miller was targeted a team-high five times, catching three for 26 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown. He was particularly impressive on the touchdown catch, grabbing a 50-50 ball in a crowd. "That was a nice play," coach Bill O'Brien told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I think the guy on the outside might have run the wrong route and they both ended up in the same spot. Usually, we don't design routes where guys run to the same spot and jump in the air. But Braxton came down with it and it was a really nice play." Miller is competing for the top slot receiver, but was given some opportunities outside the numbers Saturday. He leads the team with nine catches and 94 yards during the preseason.