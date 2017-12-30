Miller is slated to start at wide receiver in place of DeAndre Hopkins (calf) on Sunday at Indianapolis, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

On Friday, the Texans ruled out Hopkins for the season finale, setting Miller up to make his third start of the season. In the first two, Miller accumulated seven receptions (on nine targets) for 53 yards, but he also had the benefit of operating with Hopkins in the lineup. On this occasion, Will Fuller is the other starting wideout and T.J. Yates will be under center, so while the opportunity should be there Sunday, Miller doesn't have a great setup to make an impact in the box score.