Texans' Braxton Miller: Won't play Saturday
Miller (ankle) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller has been sidelined this week with a sprained ankle suffered in the Texans' exhibition opener. Along with him missing out Saturday, top wideout DeAndre Hopkins (hand) and Will Fuller (collarbone) are also banged up, which figures to open opportunities for Jaelen Strong, Dres Anderson, Wendell Williams and others to get more snaps.
