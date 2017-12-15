Miller (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With T.J. Yates starting at quarterback for the Texans on Sunday, Miller may have struggled to make a notable impact as the club's No. 3 wideout even if he had suited up. DeAndrew White is likely to fill that role in Week 15 after catching one of his six targets for 24 yards in last week's loss to the 49ers.