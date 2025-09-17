Bates signed with the Texans on Wednesday.

After terminating his practice squad contract with the Browns on Tuesday, the 25-year-old from Kentucky has found a new home in Houston. Bates appeared in seven games with the Browns and Jets in 2024, failing to catch his lone target while playing 70 total snaps (41 offensive and 29 on special teams). With Cade Stover (foot), Brevin Jordan (knee) and Irv Smith (ankle) all on injured reserve, Bates is expected to play a depth role in the Texans' tight end corps.