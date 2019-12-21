Play

Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

No surprise here, as multiple limited practices in past weeks didn't keep him off field, as is the case Saturday. He'll once again assume his role with the rest of the Texans' linebacking corps save for Benardrick McKinney (concussion).

