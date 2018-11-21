Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Adapts to inside
Scarlett's has received increased snaps over the last two weeks, including time at inside linebacker, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Scarlett's normally an outside linebacker, but Zach Cunningham's knee injury created the opportunity for the special-teams standout to play 64 snaps combined over the last two games. He has five tackles and made his first career interception in a Week 11 win over the Redskins. "I got a lot of confidence from making the play. We had a good rush upfront and coverage behind me and I made the play," said Scarlett, who reacted quickly to the throw and showed nice hands on the catch. Cunningham is questionable for Week 12, the Monday night game against the Titans, but we should see an updated status when Houston releases its first injury report of the week. That will give us our first indication of Scarlett's role for Week 12.
