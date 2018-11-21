Scarlett's has received increased snaps over the last two weeks, including time at inside linebacker, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scarlett's normally an outside linebacker, but Zach Cunningham's knee injury created the opportunity for the special-team standout to play 64 snaps combined over the last two games. He has five tackles and made his first career interception in a Week 11 win over the Redskins. "I got a lot of confidence from making the play. We had a good rush upfront and coverage behind me and I made the play," said Scarlett, who reacted quickly to the throw and showed nice hands on the catch. Cunningham is questionable for Week 12, the Monday night game against the Titans, but we should see an updated status when Houston releases its first injury report of the week. That will give us our first indication of Scarlett's role for Week 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

    Week 12 Trade Values Chart

    Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

    Week 12 Waiver Wire

    Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....

  • NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 12 streamers

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...