The Texans activated Scarlett (forearm) from IR on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Scarlett resumed practicing last week, and it now looks like he'll be back in action for Sunday's contest in Indianapolis. He usually handles a rotational role at outside linebacker, but the Texans could always opt to ease Scarlett back into action.
More News
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Returns to practice•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Hopeful to return in 2020•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Shifts to IR, as expected•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Severe forearm injury•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Exits with arm injury•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Coming off best season•