Scarlett recorded career highs in snaps, tackles and sacks over 15 games in 2019.

Scarlett had primarily been a special teams player during his first three years in Houston, but he emerged as a bigger contributor on defense after the Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle prior to the start of the season. When taking that into consideration, it's no surprise Scarlett increased his production. Looking a bit deeper, however, it's notable that he dropped over the second half of the season, which suggests the rigors of more playing time -- Scarlett continued as a regular member on special teams -- may have reduced his effectiveness. The second half was also a time when J.J. Watt missed time due to a pectoral injury. Both Scarlett and fellow outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus experienced diminished output with Watt out of the lineup. That could be a reason why Houston fired its outside linebackers coach John Pagano. Scarlett has one more year remaining on his contract and could play a significant role on defense in 2020; however, the Texans are expected to make changes to a defensive unit that ranked 28th in 2019. They've replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with Anthony Weaver and are looking for Pagano's replacement.