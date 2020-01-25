Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Coming off best season
Scarlett recorded career highs in snaps, tackles and sacks over 15 games in 2019.
Scarlett had primarily been a special teams player during his first three years in Houston, but he emerged as a bigger contributor on defense after the Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle prior to the start of the season. When taking that into consideration, it's no surprise Scarlett increased his production. Looking a bit deeper, however, it's notable that he dropped over the second half of the season, which suggests the rigors of more playing time -- Scarlett continued as a regular member on special teams -- may have reduced his effectiveness. The second half was also a time when J.J. Watt missed time due to a pectoral injury. Both Scarlett and fellow outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus experienced diminished output with Watt out of the lineup. That could be a reason why Houston fired its outside linebackers coach John Pagano. Scarlett has one more year remaining on his contract and could play a significant role on defense in 2020; however, the Texans are expected to make changes to a defensive unit that ranked 28th in 2019. They've replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with Anthony Weaver and are looking for Pagano's replacement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...