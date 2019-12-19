Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Deemed questionable
Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Scarlett turned in three limited practices during the week just as he did the last two weeks prior to playing in both games. He'll likely do the same Saturday.
More News
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Questionable to face Titans•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Ready for Week 14•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Takes questionable tag Week 14•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Inactive against New England•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Officially questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.