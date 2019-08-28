Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Extends with Texans
The Texans signed Scarlett to a contract extension Wednesday.
Scarlett has earned his salary mostly on special teams, but during the 2019 training camp, he's been filling in for Jadeveon Clowney (contract dispute). With rumors circulating that Clowney is being shopped to other teams, Scarlett could join the Texans first-team defense at linebacker.
