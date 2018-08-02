Scarlett (foot) is getting reps with the first-team defense while starter Jadeveon Clowney is being eased into drills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scarlett, who finished up 2017 on injured reserve due to a foot injury, is healthy again and working on moves to elude blockers. He started five of 11 games played last season and recorded 29 tackles with two sacks.

