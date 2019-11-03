Scarlett registered two sacks during Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Scarlett's season-high for sacks is two, so his explosive outing in London was quite a surprise. He can be a low-end IDP asset due to his flaky tackle count, as he has posted just 21 stops through nine contests. Scarlett will get some rest in Week 10 and look to add to his 3.5 sacks in Week 11 against the Ravens.

