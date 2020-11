Coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that he hopes Scarlett (forearm) will be able to return from IR this season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans placed Scarlett on injured reserve earlier this week after he underwent surgery to address a fractured forearm. For at least the next three weeks, and possibly longer, the Texans could rely on one of Jonathan Greenard and Nate Orchard to slot into a starting role at outside linebacker.