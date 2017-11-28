Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Injures foot Monday
Scarlett is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Ravens due to a foot injury.
Lamarr Houston was a healthy scratch for Monday's game, leaving Ufomba Kamalu as the only available outside linebacker beside Jadeveon Clowney, if Scarlett cannot return.
