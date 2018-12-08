Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Lands on injured reserve
Scarlett (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Scarlett was a limited practice participant this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, so the move comes as somewhat of a surprise. The 25-year-old will finish the season with 18 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games.
