Scarlett (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans injury woes continued Monday when it was announced Scarlett was placed on injured reserve effectively ending his 2017 season. Scarlett etched his way into the starting lineup when he filled in for recently departed John Simon at outside linebacker during the offseason. It's unsure what kind of role Scarlett will have in Houston next year. The 24-year-old tallied 29 tackles across 11 games this season.