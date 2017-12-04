Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Lands on IR
Scarlett (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans injury woes continued Monday when it was announced Scarlett was placed on injured reserve effectively ending his 2017 season. Scarlett etched his way into the starting lineup when he filled in for recently departed John Simon at outside linebacker during the offseason. It's unsure what kind of role Scarlett will have in Houston next year. The 24-year-old tallied 29 tackles across 11 games this season.
More News
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...