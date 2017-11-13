Scarlett had four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Scarlett's playing time has risen dramatically since the Texans lost Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to a season-ending injury. He's had eight tackles the last two games with his two sacks Sunday the first of his NFL career. The second-year linebacker provided some pressure from the outside against the Rams, who at some point in the game became fixated on stopping Jadeveon Clowney.