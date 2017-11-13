Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Makes Week 10 impact
Scarlett had four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Scarlett's playing time has risen dramatically since the Texans lost Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to a season-ending injury. He's had eight tackles the last two games with his two sacks Sunday the first of his NFL career. The second-year linebacker provided some pressure from the outside against the Rams, who at some point in the game became fixated on stopping Jadeveon Clowney.
More News
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Expected to start•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Designated for return from IR•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Headed to IR•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Shines in preseason Week 3•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Taken off NFI list•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...