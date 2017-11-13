Scarlett had four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Scarlett's playing time has risen dramatically since the Texans lost Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to a season-ending injury. He's had eight tackles the last two games with his two sacks Sunday the first of his NFL career. The second-year linebacker provided some pressure from the outside against the Rams, who at some point in the game became fixated on stopping Jadeveon Clowney.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories