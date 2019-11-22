Play

Scarlett produced six tackles -- one for a loss -- during Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

After failing to notch a tackle for loss over the first six games, Scarlett has one in each of the last three contests. With this performance, Scarlett now has a career-high 35 tackles this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories