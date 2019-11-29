Scarlett (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Scarlett logged a trio of limited practices this week. He appears to be trending toward availability versus New England on Sunday, but the final decision on his status could come down to a game-time decision. If Scarlett were forced to miss any time, Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo would be candidates to play expanded roles on defense.