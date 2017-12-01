Scarlett (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Scarlett did not practice this week after injuring his foot in Monday's loss to the Ravnes. There's no official timetable for his return at this point, so next week's practice reps, or lack thereof, may be the next indication of when he may be able to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories