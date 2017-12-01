Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Out for Week 13
Scarlett (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Scarlett did not practice this week after injuring his foot in Monday's loss to the Ravnes. There's no official timetable for his return at this point, so next week's practice reps, or lack thereof, may be the next indication of when he may be able to return.
More News
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Likely out Week 13•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Injures foot Monday•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Makes Week 10 impact•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Expected to start•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Designated for return from IR•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.