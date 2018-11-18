Scarlett is expected to fill in for Zach Cunningham (knee) in Sunday's game versus the Redskins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scarlett works mainly in a special teams role when Cunningham is healthy, but he'll get a chance to approach a full workload. The third-year pro logged some starter work in 2017 but has yet to fit into that role this year, so it's tough to project his output and he should be considered a risky IDP option.