Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Questionable to face Titans
Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional game against the Titans.
Scarlett was limited all three practice sessions this week. He managed a similar feat Week 14, when he managed to suit up while also sporting a questionable tag. Barring any setbacks, it looks like the starting outside linebacker is on track for Sunday's pivotal matchup in Tennessee.
