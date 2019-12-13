Play

Scarlett (Achilles/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional game against the Titans.

Scarlett was limited all three practice sessions this week. He managed a similar feat Week 14, when he managed to suit up while also sporting a questionable tag. Barring any setbacks, it looks like the starting outside linebacker is on track for Sunday's pivotal matchup in Tennessee.

