Scarlett (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against Denver.

Scarlett participated in all three practices on a limited basis all week, and came into the game questionable. He'll re-enter the lineup after having missed last week's game, and he's expected to draw the start at one of the outside linebacker positions for Week 14.

