Scarlett had eight tackles and one sack in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Scarlett was the lone Texan to bring down quarterback Lamar Jackson behind the line of scrimmage. Only one other member of Houston's defense -- Charles Omenihu -- was credited with a quarterback hit. It was that type of day for the Texans. This was the second straight game in which Scarlett had a sack. He's part of the crew Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has been using to fill the void created by J.J. Watt's season-ending pectoral injury.