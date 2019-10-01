Play

Scarlett recorded two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble across 23 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Scarlett made a major play in the first quarter of Sunday's loss, strip sacking Kyle Allen in Texans territory. Scarlett plays a rotation role on defense and also contributes on special teams, but if he continues to make plays he could find himself in an increased role.

