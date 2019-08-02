Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Taking Clowney's reps
Scarlett has been filling in for Jadeveon Clowney, who has not reported to camp or signed his franchise tender, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney is expected to report prior to Week 1, so Scarlett should return to his primary role as a key special-teams contributor.
