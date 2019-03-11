Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Tendered by Houston
The Texans extended a $2.025 million tender to Scarlett on Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Scarlett missed the last five games of the season with an ankle injury, but still produced 18 tackles (12 solo), a forced fumble and an interception in 2018. A team could still match Houston's offer, but if he stays, would likely re-gain his role as a depth linebacker and contributor on special teams.
