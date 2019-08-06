Scarlett is listed as a second-string outside linebacker on the Texans' first unofficial depth chart.

Despite this listing, Scarlett has been working with the first-team defense in training camp as Jadeveon Clowney stays away from the team due to a standoff over the franchise tag. Although Clowney is expected to return by Week 1, Scarlett would be in line for a significant weekly snap count if the former does not.