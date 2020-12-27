site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-brent-qvale-day-ends-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Brent Qvale: Day ends with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Qvale has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a concussion.
Houston's offensive line is hurting, with Qvale and Laremy Tunsil (foot) both being ruled out mid-game with injuries. Zach Fulton represents the next man up at Qvale's right guard position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read