Play

Qvale signed with the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old offensive tackle will add depth to the Texans' offensive line, as Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) and Tytus Howard (knee) have locked down starting roles for 2020. Qvale has played in 63 games, starting 15, over the past five seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories