Texans' Brent Qvale: Ruled out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2021
8:11 pm ET 1 min read
Qvale (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Qvale started the last three games at left guard for the
Texans. Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is also considered doubtful. Max Scharping likely will fill in for Qvale in the season finale. More News
