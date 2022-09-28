Jordan (ankle) wasn't present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice and will be listed as a non-participant on the Texans' first Week 4 injury report, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The ankle injury Jordan suffered in the Texans' Week 2 loss to Denver kept him from practicing Wednesday through Friday last week before he sat out Sunday's loss to the Bears. Jordan's continued absence from practice suggests he hasn't made much progress in his recovery, but he'll still have two more opportunities to get back on the field in some capacity before the Texans decide on his status for this weekend's game against the Chargers. If Jordan is sidelined for a second straight contest, Jordan Akins -- who caught three of four targets for 31 yards and a touchdown Week 3 -- would likely serve as the Texans' main pass-catching tight end.