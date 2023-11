Jordan (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan sat out Week 8 against the Panthers due to plantar fasciitis in his foot, and the injury continues to bother the tight end as the Texans begin preparing for a Week 9 home game against the Buccaneers. If Jordan misses another game, Eric Saubert should continue to work as the top backup to Dalton Schultz at tight end.