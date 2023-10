Jordan, who did not play in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers, is dealing with a plantar fasciitis issue in his foot and could miss additional time, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's unclear when Jordan picked up the foot injury, but it held him out of Friday's practice and ultimately ruled him out for Week 8. He could be a candidate to be placed on the team's IR if he's going to miss extended time.