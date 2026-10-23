Jordan was limited in practice Thursday due to a foot issue.

Jordan may have hurt his foot during practice, as he was a full participant Wednesday. Whatever the case may be, the veteran tight end will likely need to practice in full Friday to avoid being tagged with a game designation heading into the weekend. Starting tight end Dalton Schultz is managing a quadriceps issue and was also limited in practice Thursday, so it's currently uncertain what the Texans' tight-end corps will look like for Sunday's game against the Giants.