Jordan's early exit from Sunday's practice was due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan and Dalton Schultz (ribs) both exited practice Sunday, while Teagan Quitoriano (quadriceps) began training camp on the active/PUP list, leaving the Texans thin at tight end. Soft tissue injuries have a propensity to linger, so Houston will likely take a cautious approach with Jordan to ensure he's healthy before the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Ravens.